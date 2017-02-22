Deputies kill father after son discovers his mom stabbed to death News Deputies kill father after son discovers his mom stabbed to death Montgomery County deputies say that a father was killed after his 11-year-old son discovered his mother stabbed to death on 74 Chestnut Meadow in Chestnut Ridge. Deputies responded immediately after they received a 911 call from the son at approximately 5:40 a.m. According to the deputies' report, the child was crying and saying his mother had been stabbed on the 911 call.

When deputies arrived at the residence, the boy reportedly ran toward the door, and they say he was covered in blood. Deputies then entered the residence, and they were confronted by the 41-year-old father. The man would not drop the knife, so the deputies fired the weapons, and the father was then killed.

Deputies say an 11-year-old boy called 911 to report that his father stabbed his mother with a knife. They say the 11-year-old begged his father to stop stabbing his mother. The son apparently was able to barricade himself inside a bathroom and make the emergency call. Officials say they could hear some confrontation going on in the background when the boy was on the 911 call. When the deputies entered the home, within a few minutes, they found the father in the master bedroom still holding the knife. That's when deputies ordered the dad to drop the knife, but he refused, and they were forced to shoot.

Montgomery County's Captain Bryan Carlisle spoke about the young boy's quick-thinking actions. "He's a hero. No doubt about it--to be able to grab the phone, resist whatever his father may or may not have been trying to do, make a call, get in the bathroom so he was safe and come out and meet deputies. He's a hero...No doubt in my mind."

There's no further indication about what led up to the stabbing.