Mom shares heartbreaking photo of 10-year-old son fighting cancer

A Texas mother’s Facebook post about her young son battling cancer has gone viral.

Drake, 10, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL B Cell) in September of 2012, and he’s now battling the disease for a second time.

Last Wednesday, Drake’s mother, Jessica Medinger, shared a heartbreaking image on the “Stinky Joe’s #1 Pit Crew” Facebook page, which follows her son’s fight against cancer. The image shows Drake, clearly in pain while leaning over the toilet in a bathroom.

Jessica shared the following message with the photo:

"This was this morning after carrying Drake to the bathroom. Yes, he is in a pull up because 75% of the time he can’t control his bathroom habits. This is skin and bones, because I have to beg him to eat ONE green bean for supper, or drink a cup of water throughout the day. This is having your son sleep with you at night because he is afraid of something happening and being alone, and by something I mean dying. This is having middle of the night conversations with a ten year old, asking if he dies will he go to heaven and will he see his dad there and be able to talk and play with him. This is him being too weak to get out of bed or walk and needing to be carried or in a wheelchair. This is him falling asleep as someone is talking to him, because he is too exhausted. This is him, throwing up every medication I give him and him dry heaving because his stomach is empty except for the spoonful of yogurt I just gave him with his pills. This is having to take 44 chemo pills last week in a matter of 24 hours. This is him telling me, 'mommy, I'm not going to make it.' This is him not wanting to be touched, because it hurts too much, and using morphine to get through his day. This is him telling me he is scared and thinks he won’t see his 11th birthday. This is him and me, telling him that I will continue to fight for him when he cant. This is him and me, and our world.

This is him, Drake, Stinky Joe, my whole world. From the moment I found out I was pregnant till future forever, he has been my reason for life. He is my smile, my love, my heartbeat. He is also my tears, my heart ache, my frowns. He is my life."

Jessica’s Facebook post has been shared more than 58,000 times and has more than 87,000 likes.

Following the mother’s viral message, Drake was admitted to the hospital for dehydration and some other issues.

“He is in extreme pain and still not eating or drinking,” she said. “They will also be starting physical therapy to help regain strength in his hips and legs, and build his endurance. Please be assured myself, his family, and his team of healthcare professionals are doing absolutely everything we can to help him and get him better.”

Family members have set up a YouCaring page to help pay for medical expenses. If you would like to donate, click here. A mailbox has also been set up for anyone wishing to send Drake some love or help his family out with helpful items, such as gas cards.

Drake Medinger

C/O Ericka

PO Box 1725

Tomball, TX 77377-1725

According to his Facebook page, Drake loves college football (Huskers), Pokémon , remote control cars and planes, iTunes gift cards to watch movies and soccer.

"The out pouring of love and support is appreciated," his family said.

To learn more and receive updates on Drake's fight again leukemia "like" the Stinky Joe's #1 Pit Crew page on Facebook.