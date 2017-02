- Houston police are searching for 54-year-old Henry Hosey, who went missing on February 6, 2017.

Hosey was last seen in northeast Houston wearing a black leather jacket, a light gray t-shirt, brown pants, and brown boots. He is described as a Black male, 5'6", 255 lbs, brown eyes, and completely bald.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call HPD at (832)394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281)309-9500.