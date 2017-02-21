Harris County man sentenced to 8 years in prison for possession of child porn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 26) - Joshua Harrison Bishnow, 28, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography.

Harris County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after Bishnow took his iPhone to an office supply store to have his screen fixed, and the technician reported finding pictures of child pornography. Brishnow was met by deputies at the store when he went to pick up the device and denied placing the photos on the phone.

HCSO secured a search warrant for Brishow's home and seized computers on which they say they found several hundred pictures of child porn and videos.


