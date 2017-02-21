Jewish Community Center in Houston on alert after bomb threat News Jewish Community Center in Houston on alert after bomb threat The threat level is high at the Jewish Community Center in Houston. This comes after a bomb threat was called in to the facility Monday.

Houston isn't the only city increasing security around their local Jewish Community Center. Around the country, more than 70 have been targeted with threats since January.

What's causing this trend some see as anti-Semitic? Some in Houston's Jewish community we spoke with point the finger at President Donald Trump's supporters - not him - but 'some' supporters who have been empowered by his election.

The finger pointing at President Trump for threats at Jewish Community Centers and a wave of hate come at a time when Mr. Trump and his daughter Ivanka sent a strong message. They made it clear religious intolerance should not and will not be accepted in this country.