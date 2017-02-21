Surveillance video shows confrontation that ended in man's death

- Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying individuals wanted for questioning in the death of a man at 8300 Boone Road about 11:15 p.m. on July 3, 2016. The victim, Felipe D. Meza, 43, was involved in a physical altercation and suffered blunt trauma to the head. He was transported to an area hospital where, on July 9, 2016, he was pronounced dead.

According to HPD Homicide Division Sergeant M. Brady, the following incident was reported:

Surveillance video shows a dark-colored, four-door sedan pulling into the parking lot of the convenience store at the above address. A Hispanic male wearing a white T-shirt is in the driver's seat while a Hispanic male in a black T-shirt is in the front passenger's seat. A third, unidentified individual, is in the back seat. Both front seat males exit the vehicle and then return a few minutes later. For unknown reasons, the surveillance video stops for a short time and resumes. At this time, Mr. Meza can be seen lunging at the male wearing a white T-shirt, who then punches Meza, knocking him down. Both males then get into the vehicle and leave the scene. Witnesses stay with Meza until paramedics arrive.

At this time, it is not known what prompted the altercation or the identity of the males involved in the incident. However, investigators would like to question both of them regarding what occurred. Anyone with information on their identities is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.