Bull on loose captured in Queens

A bull took police on a wild chase through Jamaica, Queens on Tuesday. The runaway bull reportedly escaped from a slaughterhouse. (FOX 5 NY)

- A bull took police on a wild chase through Jamaica, Queens on Tuesday. The runaway male cow had reportedly escaped from a slaughterhouse before it was spotted in the area of Archer and Sutphin Aves. at about 10:20 a.m.

Cops were finally able to corral and tranquilize the large and heavy animal in the backyard of a home on 158th Street, more than an hour later.

SkyFoxHD was over the scene at about 1 p.m. as the bull was tied up and moved onto a large cot. Rope was attached to the cot and a police vehicle dragged it out of the yard to the front of the home and onto the street.

About a dozen officers lifted the cot and loaded it into the back of a truck that drove off with the bull.

Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey has offered to take in the bull.