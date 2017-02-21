Ivanka Trump sent a message out on Twitter, calling for religious tolerance following the latest wave of bomb threats that were made against 11 Jewish community centers Monday.

“America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our house of worship & religious centers. #JCC,” Trump tweeted. Trump converted to Judaism before marrying her husband Jared Kushner, who is Orthodox, according to the New York Times.

White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters further explained Trump’s message. “Hatred and hate-motivated violence of any kind have no place in a country founded on the promise of individual freedom,” Walters said in a statement. “The president has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable.”

The FBI was investigating the threats placed against centers in New Mexico, Alabama, New York, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Minnesota, Florida and Oklahoma. One threat was leveled at the Houston-area Jewish Community Center.