4 hurt when SEPTA cars crash head-on at 69th St. Terminal

News Upper Darby police: Avoid 69th Street Terminal The Upper Darby Police Department's Sept. Michael Chitwood confirms two SEPTA trains crashed head-on at 69th Street Transportation Center, and one of them tipped onto a third car. The rail yard is being shut down, which is expected to cause major traffic jams, and authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

- Four people were injured Tuesday morning when two SEPTA trains were involved in a head-on crash at 69th Street Transportation Center.

SKYFOX was over the scene of the railyard which was shut down just before 8:30 a.m. as a result of the crash.

Upper Darby Deputy Fire Chief Jim Johnson told FOX 29's Steve Keeley despite earlier reports, there were some civilians on a Market-Frankford Line train involved in the crash. None of them were hurt.

Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood told FOX 29 News the two trains were on the same track and crashed head on. It happened in the circle of the rail yard, so neither train was traveling fast. Then, one of those trains tipped over onto a third car that was parked and not moving.

There are at least three trains off the tracks and Johnson confirmed to Keeley six of the 18 rail cars on the trains derailed.

He also said there were four SEPTA workers injured. None of the injuries are serious but two people suffered head injuries and the other two suffered leg injuries. They were taken to two different hospitals.

SEPTA is using shuttle buses to operate between the 69th Street Transportation Center and 63rd Street Station.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly reports SEPTA had signal problems with Market-Frankford Line trains during the hour before the accident, but that's not necessarily the cause.

Since this incident happened so suddenly, there may be commuters heading west who are stuck at 63rd Street, waiting for shuttle buses. Chitwood mentioned this should not affect a significant number of commuters since it happened near the end of the morning rush hour.

The rail yard will be closed down and that's expected to cause a major traffic jam, so drivers are being urged to avoid the 69th Street Transportation Center area.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages. SEPTA has to wait for investigators to check out the scene before righting the tipped trains.

