Free Tax Prep News Free Tax Prep For many, tax time means a big refund. But you want to keep that refund, not use it to pay the person who prepares your taxes.

-

There are plenty of places in Houston which offer free tax preparation services

Neighborhood Tax Centers has 12 locations in Houston.

And the IRS offers free tax help around the city through The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

If your yearly income is less than $60,000 and your taxes simple, you may be eligible.