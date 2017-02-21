Man arrested after SWAT standoff at Southwest Houston motel

A SWAT standoff ended without injuries this morning at a southwest Houston motel. According to police, the disturbance began around 1am, when a security guard witnessed a fight in the parking lot on surveillance. One man apparently pulled out a shotgun and then pointed it at a group of men. The other group of men then fled the hotel parking lot.

When police arrived at the hotel, the armed man went inside his motel room and refused to answer the door when officers knocked. According to police, other adults inside the room also refused to open the door or cooperate. Investigators then discovered that the man inside was a convicted felon and found that there were six other people in the room, including children. At that point, police then called in a SWAT team.

Three other adults and three children were safely evacuated from a room at America's Inn & Suites after negotiators finally convinced the suspect to surrender before 5 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department. The suspect has been charged with felony possession of a firearm.