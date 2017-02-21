Trump has had biggest Dow gain in a President's 1st 30 days since 1909

CREDIT: FOX NEWS
CREDIT: FOX NEWS
By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Feb 21 2017 07:04AM CST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 07:04AM CST

President Donald Trump has overseen the largest gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in a president's first 30 days in office since William Howard Taft in 1909, according to The Wall Street Journal.


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston