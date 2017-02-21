Trump has had biggest Dow gain in a President's 1st 30 days since 1909

President Donald Trump has overseen the largest gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in a president's first 30 days in office since William Howard Taft in 1909, according to The Wall Street Journal.
