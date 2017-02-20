Deputies: Man set off explosive in a shoe at Porter motel News Deputies: Man set off explosive in a shoe at Porter motel Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says a man set off an explosive device in a shoe in a Porter motel parking lot then fled the scene.

A witness told deputies, the man walked into the Palace Inn parking lot holding a shoe, asked if the witness wanted to see something cool, lit what looked like a fuse on the shoe and then set it down. The witness said the shoe exploded causing debris to fly.

None of the children or adults on location at the time of the explosion were injured according to deputies. MCSO says the explosive is not believed to be a pipe bomb but possibly a firework or some other concussive device.

The suspect is described as a white male driving a 2004 Lexus SUV with TX plate GH42LC.

The investigation is still active.