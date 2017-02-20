Woman playing Pokémon Go seriously injured in shooting News Woman playing Pokémon Go seriously injured in shooting A game of Pokémon Go ended badly for a 63-year-old woman, who was reportedly shot in the face at a parking lot over the weekend. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

A game of "Pokémon Go" may have cost a Peoria woman her life over the weekend.

According to reports, the 63-year-old woman was parked at the Peoria City Complex at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, when she was approached by three men who wanted her to get out of her car.

The woman was shot in the face after she refused to do so. The woman, however, was reportedly able to drive herself to safety, and called 911.

So far, Peoria Police have not been able to talk to the woman, due to her injuries.

According to avid players of Pokémon Go, the area is a hot bed for the game, and the woman was presumably playing the game at the parking lot when the shooting occurred.

People were shaken after learning what happened.

"We really don't have that much known crime in the area, so this is very scary," said one person.

According to police, they are looking for two black men, and one Hispanic man in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).