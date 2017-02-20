Police: Mom arrested after baby taken to hospital with symptoms of meth use

- Police say the mother of a one-year-old baby boy was arrested on child endangerment charges after the baby was taken to the emergency room displaying symptoms of methamphetamine use.

According to Oakdale Police Department, 28-year-old Tenessa Price, took the baby to Oak Valley Hospital Emergency because she believed he was having an allergic reaction to his shampoo. Police were called and determined the baby was displaying symptoms of methamphetamine use.

The woman was arrested for child endangerment and police say she had suspected methamphetamine in her possession at the time of the arrest. She was charged with Child Cruelty, possible injury/death.

The baby was taken to another hospital for observation and placed in CPS protective custody.