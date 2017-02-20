1 police officer killed, 1 wounded in Whittier officer-involved shooting News 1 police officer killed, 1 wounded in Whittier officer-involved shooting A police officer was shot and killed Monday and another one was wounded by a suspect who had been driving a stolen car, Whittier police said.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, had rear-ended some motorists, disabling the vehicle he was driving. He then asked people in the car he struck to help him move the disabled vehicle, according to sheriff's Lt. John Corina.

Police were called to the location, in the area of Colima Road and Mar Vista Street, at 8:04 a.m., according to a Whittier PD watch commander.

Officers arriving at the scene were told by motorists that the suspect was around the corner with the disabled car, Corina said. The officer-involved shooting occurred when the suspect, armed with a semiautomatic handgun, allegedly began firing at officers.

According to media video from the scene, a Whittier Police SUV sustained a shattered driver's side window.

PROCESSION FOR FALLEN OFFICER:

Paramedics dispatched at 8:17 a.m. to Colima Road and Mar Vista rushed two police officers to UCI Medical Center, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

An officer died from his injuries at UCI Medical Center and the other officer was listed in stable condition, Corina said.

The condition of the suspect was not immediately known.