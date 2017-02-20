Tornadoes confirmed in San Antonio News Tornadoes confirmed in San Antonio At least two tornadoes have hit parts of San Antonio, damaging dozens of homes but causing no major injuries.

A National Weather Service survey team confirmed that a tornado struck a residential area about 5 miles north of downtown either late Sunday or early Monday.

The severe storm system caused minor injuries and damaged more than 150 homes in the San Antonio area.

National Weather Service meteorologist Yvette Benavides says they've received reports that a possible tornado touched down in different parts of San Antonio late on Sunday night and early Monday.

San Antonio Fire Department public information officer Joe Arrington tells San Antonio station KABB-TV that many structures were damaged but only minor injuries have been reported so far.

San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward says 43 homes were damaged in the area, including three that collapsed. He says five minor injuries were reported.



Bexar County spokeswoman Monica Ramos says another 30 to 40 homes were damaged in two densely populated adjoining subdivisions about 10 miles northeast of downtown. The National Weather Service says the area was hit by a weak tornado.

Weather service meteorologist Eric Platt says survey teams will be inspecting those and other areas during the day Monday.