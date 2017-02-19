Police say man in this photo is most likely the killer they're looking for

Posted:Feb 19 2017 04:48PM CST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 09:20AM CST

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) -- Indiana State Police say a man photographed walking along a trail system around the time two teenage girls later found slain were dropped off by a relative is now considered "the main suspect" in their killings.
 
   The man previously had been considered a person authorities wanted to speak to in the investigation of the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
 
   Sgt. Tony Slocum said Sunday that "the totality of the evidence" so far led authorities to the conclusion that he's a suspect.
 
   The girls' bodies were found Tuesday about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that's part of a trail system. The bodies were found near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
 
   Slocum is urging the public to call police with tips about the man.


