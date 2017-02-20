Ever Shop an Online Rebate site?

By: Emily Akin

Posted:Feb 20 2017 07:13AM CST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 07:13AM CST

In addition to getting store discounts, there are some cash back on-line portals. Not only do you get to use the stores coupons, but a percentage of the money you spend is rebated to you...through cash-back portals such as Mr. Rebates and Ebates.

 For President's Day, Macy's is offering double cash back. That means instead of getting the usual 3% of purchase price rebated, you'll get 6%back.

 The more you buy through Ebates the more rebates you accumulate in your account. Then every quarter, Ebates mails you a check for the amount of those rebates you earned.

 

 


