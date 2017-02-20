Ever Shop an Online Rebate site? News Ever Shop an Online Rebate site? Feel like avoiding busy stores but want to take advantage of the sales? Hit the internet.

In addition to getting store discounts, there are some cash back on-line portals. Not only do you get to use the stores coupons, but a percentage of the money you spend is rebated to you...through cash-back portals such as Mr. Rebates and Ebates.

For President's Day, Macy's is offering double cash back. That means instead of getting the usual 3% of purchase price rebated, you'll get 6%back.

The more you buy through Ebates the more rebates you accumulate in your account. Then every quarter, Ebates mails you a check for the amount of those rebates you earned.