Weather will soon roll into Houston

Birds chirping, dogs out, Sunday was the perfect day to head out to Buffalo Bayou.

"It's gorgeous IT started out as a little gloomy but it wound up being a really great day, the dogs enjoyed it for sure", says Jessica Noonan who was out at the park with Bully Rehab Crew.

However Monday morning the forecast calls for rain, a drastic difference from a day at the park.

"I mean it's just very unpredictable weather, everyday is different I think we could have four seasons in one day", says Adam Elkhadiri who was out cycling with his wife.

Harris County Office of Emergency Management officials want you to be prepared. "Check the forecast, check the traffic and see what conditions look like, we are not quite sure what they are going to be but they could be hazardous, the best thing to do is stayed informed in the morning before you hit area roadways", says Francisco Sanchez.

Monday morning some areas may only get an inch or two of rain while others many see up to six. Officials want folks to remember a few things, turn around don't drown and know before you go when it comes to roads that may be seeing high amounts of water. "45 near 610 is always problematic, we've got the Westpark Tollway near Post Oak that could be problematic, but you know your neighborhood well, where you typically find that the water gets typically high in your neighborhood where we have rain, be prepared for that", says Sanchez.

Don't forget to download our FOX 26 Weather app where you can get updated information on the storm, see an hour by Joe forecast and a live look at the radar and where the rain is heading.