Woman shot in the face in her car while sitting in the Peoria City Council parking lot

At about 2:30 a.m., Peoria Police received a call from a woman who was shot in the face.

The victim described to be in her 50s or 60s and was in the Peoria City Council parking lot. She was talking on the phone when three suspects approached her car.

"Victim was parked in the parking lot there on her phone. The suspects, two black males, one Hispanic male, approached her. There was some sort of discussion, possible about her vehicle. At that point, at least one shot was fired, and she was hit by at least one shot at this time," said Brandon Shaffert of Peoria Police Department.

While police are investigating exactly what led up to the shooting, Peoria residents are trying to make sense of what happened.

"Holy cow, how scary. I have a child. And it's frightening," said a resident.

Some say even though bad thing can happen anywhere, this is a quiet town. And adding a situation like thiat has sent shock waves throughout the community.

"I walk around sometimes at nighttime with my dogs. And I live just right over here, so that's scary," said Michelle Wilson.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. Shockingly, the victim was able to make her way up the road to make the 911 call.

Police say this could've been a possible car jacking situation because of the confrontation beforehand.

If you know anything about the incident, Peoria Police asks that you contact them.