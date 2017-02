Man fatally shot in Atascocita parking lot News Man fatally shot in Atascocita parking lot Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in an Atascocita parking lot that left one man dead.

Deputies say a man was shot multiple times and found dead in a vehicle around 2:30 p.m. today at a parking lot at East FM 1960 and Timber Forest.

The investigation is ongoing.