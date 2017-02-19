College students devise genius way to get rat out of the house

College students in Pittsburgh devised of a simple but clever way to get a rat out of their house recently. Jody Mackin and her housemates trapped a rat in the shower and blocked all getaway paths, except for one leading out the front door.

Jody’s friend Logan coaxed the rat out of the shower with a broom and in a flurry, it came down the stairs, before Logan’s boyfriend Bo pushed it out the door.

Jody’s video captures all the action in a frantic video that’s exploded online since it was posted on February 17; it has turned the group of friends into rat-removing icons.