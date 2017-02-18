Sign of the times walking and texting guides News Sign of the times walking and texting guides The city of Bodegraven, Netherlands, launched an innovative pilot project on February 14, aimed at making it safer for distracted cell phone users to cross the street

The city installed a lighting system, called +Lichtlijn, which implants an LED strip of lights, synched with the traffic lights, on sidewalks. The lights flash red or green so users looking down at their phones or other devices can easily see whether it is safe to walk.

The lights are currently installed at one intersection, Goudseweg and Free Nesse, which is a high-traffic area for pedestrians with several schools nearby.

The lighting system was designed by Dutch company HIG Traffic Systems.