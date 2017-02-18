Traffic cop leaps to safety, escaping an out-of-control car News Traffic cop leaps to safety, escaping an out-of-control car A traffic cop in Madrid, Spain, narrowly escaped the path an out-of-control car on a motorway near the city on February 11.

The cop was directing traffic as authorities responded to an incident involving other vehicles. As he beckoned cars past, he noticed the car coming straight for him.

CCTV footage from the incident shows the cop suddenly dart towards and jump over the motorway barrier, before the car crashes into it.

Rather than take a moment to recover, the officer leapt right back over the barrier and rushed up to the stricken vehicle to check on the occupants. He has been hailed as a hero for his efforts.