President Trump is considering the use of 100,000 National Guard troops to help deport people in the United States, according to a report by the Associated Press -- a claim The White House denies.

Many are weighing in, including undocumented individuals in the U.S. and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

The Associated Press report alleges President Trump is considering the use of as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to perform immigration duties, including rounding up people in the United States illegally and deporting them.

People like Angel, who live in Houston. He's in the U.S. illegally but vows he isn't a criminal, just a man who wants to feed his family. But some say people like Angel are criminals -- Elizabeth Perez is one of them.

The White House addressed the Associted Press on Twitter, calling the report untrue. But some say The White House has casted a shadow of doubt on its ability to tell the truth after President Trump told one reporter he had the largest electoral college vote victory ever, which is untrue.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee stated that she hopes the report is untrue, because utilizing the National Guard to to deport people is a measure she and many of her colleagues in Washington, D.C. would never fund.

As for the future of people like Angel, it remains unknown.