Students, family mourn a Lone Star Elementary School teacher killed in head-on collision News Students, family mourn a Lone Star Elementary School teacher killed in head-on collision Students, parents and staff of Montgomery ISD are mourning and remembering a beloved fourth-grade teacher, Jennifer Runnels who was killed in a car crash this week. Lone Star Elementary School teacher, Jennifer Runnels was killed Wednesday after a head-on collision near FM 2854 and Honea Egypt, according to DPS officials. What makes this tragedy even worse is that she would have turned 41 years old this Saturday.

DPS officials stated that Runnels and her 10-year-old daughter were driving along FM 2854 Wednesday afternoon. That's when another driver swerved into oncoming traffic, crashing into their Yukon SUV head on. Runnels died a short time later at the hospital. Her daughter is in stable condition. The driver of the car has been identified as 31-year-old Floyd Nelms Jr. He died at the scene. It is unknown what caused Nelms to swerve into oncoming traffic.

Runnels had been with Montgomery County ISD for the past three years. There will be a special balloon release ceremony in honor of Mrs. Runnels at 2:15 pm today.