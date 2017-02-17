Mother of three found shot to death in SW Houston

- Family members say a mother of three, 35-year-old Rena Hodges hadn't been heard from her in a couple of days. When family members showed up to her apartment on Thursday evening, a security guard on the property let the relative in. That's when they found Rena Hodges shot to death in an upstairs bedroom of her Southwest Houston apartment located on 12221 Sunset Meadow in SW Houston.

According to family members, she had been planning to leave her boyfriend. Her boyfriend and three children lived inside the home. The kids were staying with relatives the last day and half. Rena's daughters were ages, 14, 10 and 9. Hodges reportedly recorded with several gospel and soul artists. Detectives say that Hodges' boyfriend has been charged in her death.