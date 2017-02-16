Waller County residents want the state to fix dangerous areas along U.S. 290 News Waller County residents want the state to fix dangerous areas along U.S. 290 This is what they call the most dangerous stretch of U.S. Highway 290 in Waller County.

Those who live and work in Waller County say the problems began last Spring when an improvement project got underway between FM 2920 and the Grand Parkway.

Because of the construction, there are only two lanes in each direction with many exits temporarily closed and drivers speeding. Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says something must be done.

"There is absolutely zero room for error. And as a result you've got a lot of accidents and fatalities on this stretch and it is a huge problem," says Duhon.

The problem is so bad that the superintendent of Waller County ISD has banned school buses from taking U.S. 290. Danny Twardowski have created a highway-free alternative route.

"The speed that these cars go up and down the road at, I stay off of it myself, stay off the stretch," says Twardowski.

When there are crashes and collision like these on U.S. 290, Battalion Chief Billy Smith with the Volunteer Fire Department is left picking up the pieces. How many accidents in one day did he say?

"There's been days when we've caught 7 calls a day and when we get there the freeway has got to be shut down," says Smith.

We talked to more than a dozen people from Waller County who have one nightmare after another about driving along U.S. 290 from FM 2920 to the Grand Parkway.

Those we spoke with also complain about debris constantly being in the road on U.S. 290 costing them in their pockets.

TxDOT issued this statement to FOX 26: