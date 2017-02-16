Carnival now booking cruises to Cuba

- Select Carnival cruises will now have stops in Havana, Cuba starting in June 2017.

The overnight stops will be offered on 12 4-day and 5-day cruises aboard the Carnival Paradise. Carnival says the daytime and overnight stop will offer a “rare and exciting opportunity to explore this fascinating and previously off-limits destination.”

“Cuba is an island jewel unique from anywhere else in the Caribbean and we are thrilled to have this rare opportunity to take our guests to this fascinating destination,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

The cruises are schedule from June 2017 to October 2017 and one additional four-day cruise in May 2018. The cruises will ship out from Port Tampa Bay. Cruises with a stop in Cuba will also have a stop in Cozumel or Key West.

The cruises are currently booking, and travelers are required to have a passport for cruises with stops in Cuba.