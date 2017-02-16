Controversial new marijuana plan unveiled for Harris County

- Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg who campaigned on taking a "diversion" stance about marijuana cases is now facing heat over a policy to change the way her office handles misdemeanor marijuana cases.

Ogg, who took office Jan. 1, is slated to announce her plan Thursday at a press conference with Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.,

Ogg anticipates that diverting 12,000 people from jail would save Harris County more than $10 million. Under the current policy, first time offenders caught with up to two ounces of pot can avoid jail time through a diversion program. Ogg promises to expand that by including all misdeameanor marijuana offenders or those caught with up to 4 ounces. Misdemeanor cases would no longer involve an arrest, charges or jailtime. The motivation behind the program is to clear up the courts and reduce overcrowding in Harris County jail.

On the eve of the announcement, the Montgomery County DA Brett Ligon blasted her, accusing Ogg of trying to legislate instead of enforce the law. He said, "I don't get to pick or choose which laws I enforce."