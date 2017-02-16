Three men saved from a fiery truck crash in East Houston

- It was a sheer miracle that three men survived a fiery truck crash in Northeast Houston. The driver reportedly was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control on Liberty near Lockwood. He then crashed into a concrete culvert near a train crossing. The truck flipped over and caught fire. The driver then was transported to the hospital in serious condition. One of the passengers was transported in stable condition and the other passenger did not suffer any injuries.

According to initial reports, a bystander assisted in the rescue of the three men.