Liberty County Pct. 1 Constable struck by vehicle

Liberty County Pct. 1 Constable Justin Johnston was taken to the hospital by Life Flight with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while working traffic at a parking facility on SH 146 about two miles south of FM 1413.

According to the sheriff's office, several deputies were directing traffic when a truck went around parked cars, went through a barricade, and struck the front end of a Liberty County sheriff's unit. The red pick up spun around and stuck Constable Johnston who was on easement of the road. He was knocked to the ground and suffered head injuries and possible internal injuries.

DPS is investigating and a crash team from Beaumont is on their way to work the investigation.

Southbound SH 146 will be closed for several hours while they complete investigation.