Former Mazz lead singer could be paroled in 2018

-

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has voted to allow Jose Manuel Lopez, known best as former Mazz lead vocalist Joe Lopez, to take part in a special nine-month program before a parole release date is determined for him. He was sentenced to aggravated sexual assault of a child in October 2006.

Lopez, 66, was originally sentenced to serve twenty years in prison with a projected release date of Oct. 27, 2026. He has been serving his sentence in the Ramsey unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Rosharon.

In addition to the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge for which Lopez was convicted and sentenced to twenty years in prison, he was charged with another county of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, based on an April 23, 2004 incident.