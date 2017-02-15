Man arrested for baby bottle allegedly containing 'purple drank'

- A man was arrested when a baby bottle that allegedly contained "purple drank" was found in his car during a traffic stop, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says.

Purple drank is a prescription-strength cough syrup also known as Promethazine Codeine that is sometimes used as a recreational street drug.

Deputies say 23-year-old Ernest Felton II of Coconut Grove, Florida, was pulled over by the St. Tammany Parish Highway Enforcement Unit for a traffic violation and the bottle was found during the investigation. Deputies believe the bottle contained "purple drank".

Felton was taken to the St. Tammany Parish Jail for Possession of Schedule V CDS and for Driving Left of Center.