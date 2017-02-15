Man arrested for baby bottle allegedly containing 'purple drank'

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Feb 15 2017 05:56PM CST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 05:56PM CST

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, Louisiana (FOX 26) - A man was arrested when a baby bottle that allegedly contained "purple drank" was found in his car during a traffic stop, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says.

Purple drank is a prescription-strength cough syrup also known as Promethazine Codeine that is sometimes used as a recreational street drug.

Deputies say 23-year-old Ernest Felton II of Coconut Grove, Florida, was pulled over by the St. Tammany Parish Highway Enforcement Unit for a traffic violation and the bottle was found during the investigation. Deputies believe the bottle contained "purple drank".

Felton was taken to the St. Tammany Parish Jail for Possession of Schedule V CDS and for Driving Left of Center.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston