Getting Your Home Repaired After a Disaster News Getting Your Home Repaired After a Disaster What a homeowner does immediately after a tornado damages their property, will impact the entire repair process. Do a few essential things at the get-go, and you'll save yourself a lot of future headaches.

-

The first step, after making sure you're ok, is to call your insurance company. Then, start taking pictures.

You'll need to show those photos to your insurance adjuster, so they can make their repair estimate.

A big even like Tuesday's Tornados attracts all kinds of contractors. Be careful.

Make sure the contractor has been in business for several years. Ask for references.

Insist they work with you and your insurance company.

Sometimes the insurance company can recommend a contractor. But the final decision is yours. It's the adjuster's job to work with your contractor; that's why you've paid all those premiums.

Research your contractor before you give them any money. And make sure you understand the contract you sign.