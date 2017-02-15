Deputies need help identifying body of child found in Madison County

- Madison County Sheriff's Department is looking to the public for information that could help identify the body of a child found last September.

The body was found in Madison County on September 17, 2016. Autopsy information estimated the child's age at 3 to 5 years but race and sex could not be determined. There was evidence of the child having long straight black hair.

The mostly skeletal remains were found in a white plastic bag along with a size 4-T "Mon Petiet" brand dress that had flowers, butterflies, and "Follow Your Dreams" on the front. Also in the bag was a feeding tube that had once been surgically implanted.

The sheriff's office says the autopsy did not reveal evidence of acute injury.

Anyone with information that could help identify the child is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 936-348-2755.