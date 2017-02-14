Storm toppled trees and damaged property in Wharton News Storm toppled trees and damaged property in Wharton With the way trees were toppling over around Wharton, they had to hit something. They did—fences and power lines. But no people, and for that, they are truly grateful.

"We are fortunate because it could've gone through our roof, " said Terry Lindsey surveying her neighbor's cedar tree that fell into her yard.

The storms rolled in around 7:30 a.m. The sky turned pink, then green, then came the thunder, lightning and rain.

It was the wind that hit the hardest, tossing around the sheds at Citywide Storage like toys. "These were all over there before," said Marshall Francis pointing to the discolored rectangles of grass some twenty yards away.

We only found one house that took a direct hit. It's where David Horta lives. He was taking his kids to school when it hit and returned to find downed trees straddling his home, and another in his porch roof.

"It's just materialistic things. They can all be replaced. It's important that nobody got hurt," he said. Still, not the best way to spend his birthday.