Family of inmate who died in jail doesn't believe he killed himself News Family of inmate who died in jail doesn't believe he killed himself More than 50 angry and frustrated family members showed up at the Harris County Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning for a meeting with the administration.

"They called me at around three o'clock this morning and told me they found him hung in his cell," Vince LeDay says.

Investigators say 32-year-old Vincent Young, who was being held on felon in possession of a weapon charge, was found hanging by a bed sheet in the infirmary cell that he was in alone.

We're told he was taken to St. Joseph Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His father refuses to believe what investigators are saying.

"He was suppose to be bonded out today and he knew this. My son, he's got three little kids, and ain't no way in the world he would take his own life," LeDay says.

But a spokesperson with the sheriff's office says there is no record of bond being posted for Young at the jail. In the meantime, family members say the answers provided to the family in an hour-long meeting with investigators just don't add up.

Representatives for the sheriff's department say Young was transported to the hospital at least once before his death but they declined to reveal for what.

Family members say Young had been to jail several times before, and they maintain he was the victim of assaults and threats behind bars. But Harris County declined to go on camera to address specific questions and allegations.