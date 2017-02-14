Houston man charged with three counts of possession of child pornography

- A Houston man was arrested on three counts of possession of child pornography. Daniel James Dickson, 44, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The Texas Attorney General's Office Child Exploitation Unit conducted an investigation following a tip reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators say child porn images and video were found on Dickson's phone after he admitted to storing them there.

Dickson was taken into the Washington County Jail and faces a $20,000 bond on each charge.