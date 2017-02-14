Free adoptions at Harris County shelter to help pets find 'fur-ever' love

- Want a love that will last forever? Hundreds of dogs and cats at the Harris County Animal Shelter are hoping for just that this Valentine’s Day.

Harris County Animal Shelter is offering a Valentine’s Special with free adoptions through Sunday, February 18 to help pets and adopters find their “fur-ever love”.

The shelter’s website currently shows more than 200 dogs and more than 100 cats available for adoption.

Available pets can be browsed on the shelter’s website.

The shelter is located at 612 Canino Rd. Houston, TX 77076. Harris County Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.