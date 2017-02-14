Silver Alert issued out of Johnson County in north Texas

- The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Earl Dee Elliott, 87, who was last seen at around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday in Burleson.

Elliott, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, stands at a height of 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. He wore a green jacket with a green or gray shirt and black shoes.

Elliott was driving a maroon 1996 Chevrolet 1500L with Texas license plate number BV19568 and last seen on Burleson Oaks Drive near Luther Lane in Burleson.

Anyone with information about Elliott is encouraged to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office by phone at 817-556-6060.