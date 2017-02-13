HPD chief to unveil new 'cite and release' marijuana ticketing policy News HPD chief to unveil new 'cite and release' marijuana ticketing policy Small amounts of marijuana—mainly for personal use—have landed lots of people behind bars in Houston. But if HPD's top cop Chief Art Acevedo gets his way, things will change.

"I just received a draft policy from the DA's office who has been working with different stakeholders this week. I will be presenting it to the Mayor tomorrow," Acevedo said.

That proposal would be the blueprint for HPD's cite and release program.

It would specifically target people who are caught with four ounces of marijuana or less.

Instead of taking them to jail for possession those people will receive a citation from Houston officers and told to appear in court at a later date.

Chief Acevedo says it would free up his officers and reduce jail overcrowding in the city and county.

