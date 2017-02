Police investigating fatal shooting of man in southeast Houston News Police investigating fatal shooting of man in southeast Houston Police were called to the Higgins Legacy Apartments in the 5100 block of Higgins at around 4:30 Monday afternoon.

- Police were called to the Higgins Legacy Apartments in the 5100 block of Higgins at around 4:30 Monday afternoon.

A man standing in front of the apartments was shot and died in route to the hospital. Police at the scene say they found no witnesses but don't believe the unidentified victim was the intended target.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.