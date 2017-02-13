Valentine's Day suggestion: Try the Waffle House!

- It has become more than just a Southern tradition. Waffle House will once again open their dining rooms to reservations for couples seeking a Valentine's Day experience that's a little more kitsch, if not simple.

It is a great date night for those who love hash browns over gourmet and know that they can be made smothered, covered, chunked, diced, peppered, capped, topped and/or country.

The evening affair usually consists of special decor, music and an extra touch of their famous hospitality.

Reservations are being accepted now, but are going quickly. Many more locations are participating this year than in previous years.

A list of locations participating this year can be found here: wafflehouse.com/valentine

