PetSmart recalls dog and cat foods due to metal contamination

PetSmart issued a voluntary recall on certain canned dog and cat foods which could contain pieces of metal that a pet could choke on.

PetSmart says customers should stop feeding the affected product to their pets and return the remaining cans to a local PetSmart for a refund.

The affected dog food product includes 13.2 oz. cans of Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food with Chicken & Rice Classic Ground with UPC 7-3725726116-7 and Best by Date 8/5/19.

The recalled cat food includes the following Wellness brand products:

Wellness Cat Adult Turkey/Salmon Pate, 12.5 oz. cans, UPC 7634408819, Best By Date 8/5/2019

Wellness Cat Adult Chicken/Herring GF Pate, 12.5 oz cans, UPC 7634408820, Best By Date 8/4/2019

Wellness Cat Adult Chicken GF Pate, 12.5 oz cans, UPC 7634408822, Best By Date 8/3/2019 and 8/4/2019.

Wellness Cat Adult Turkey GF Pate, 12.5 oz cans, UPC 7634408823, Best By Date 8/4/2019

Wellness Cat Adult Beef/Chicken GF Pate (sold in Canada), UPC 7634408821, Best By Date 8/5/2019