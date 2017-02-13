Sargento recalls cheese for possible Listeria contamination

Sargento has recalled several varieties of cheese due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The supplier of their specialty Longhorn Colby cheese reported potential contamination prompting the nationwide recall.

The recalled varieties are:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby: 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, Sell By 12APR17B and 10MAY17B

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese: 8 oz., UPC 4610040041, Sell By H14JUN17 and H12JUL17.

Out of caution, Sargento also recalled products packed on the same line as the recalled product:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese: 12 oz., UPC 4610000109, Sell By 11JUN17B

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108, Sell By 12JUN17B, 09JUL17B and 10JUL17B

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese: 8 oz., UPC 4610040002, Sell By H14JUN17 and F28JUN17

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack CheeseP: 8 oz., UPC 4610040014, Sell By F05JUL17

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese: 8 oz., UPC 4610040076, Sell By F05JUL17

The affected cheeses were packaged in Plymouth, Wisconsin. No other cheeses have been recalled at this time.

