Houston-area residents complain about strong odor moving across the area

- UPDATE: City of Houston authorities state, "while Initial reports indicated that the smell originated from a chemical plant, the source has yet to be definitively determined."

Houstonians are complaining of a pungent odor pushing through the Houston area. City of Houston authorities are currently monitoring strong odor moving across the Houston area. According to authorities, the odor began at the Lyondell Basell plant in Channelview and is drifting west across the city, primarily between I-10 and Hwy-59, including downtown. The odor has a sulfur-like smell. Alert Houston released an announcement about the odor, below:

Air quality monitors do not indicate the presence of hazardous chemicals. However, Houstonians may want to avoid travelling through the affected until the smell has dissipated.