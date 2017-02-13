It's on, H-town! Metallica makes a stop in Houston

- Metallica fans, time to celebrate! The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and Grammy award-winning band, Metallica are coming through Houston. They'll make an appearance at NRG Stadium. Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat are slated to open for Metallica.

Metal fans can see Metallica at their concert on June 11. Watch for ticket sales on February 17 at 10 am. Metallica plans to make another tour stop in San Antonio at the Alamodome.

Metallica made an unforgettable appearance with Lady Gaga at Sunday night's Grammys.