Search continues for missing Baytown teen

- A desperate search for a missing Baytown teen will resume today. According to authorities, 17-year-old Vanessa Macias was last seen leaving Robert E. Lee High School on last Tuesday morning. She reportedly left school on foot and never made it home. She completed her full school day, and then disappeared.

Texas Equusearch started searching for her over the weekend and uncovered video that might help with the case.

crews are now combing the area looking for more clues as to what happened to her and where she might be.

Volunteers have been posting flyers and searching hard-to-reach areas all weekend. Yesterday's focus was on a new area after crews received new video of Macias walking farther from home than originally thought.

Vanessa was wearing a light blue, short-sleeved shirt - under another light blue, long-sleeved shirt. She was also wearing blue jeans and white Vans tennis shoes. She has long, dark brown hair below her shoulders. If you know of her current whereabouts or if you have any information concerning her disappearance; please contact the Goose Creek ISD Police Department at (281) 802-7769 - or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.